Nurnberg host Stuttgart at the Max-Morlock-Stadion on Wednesday, April 5, in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinals. Head on to our DFB Pokal odds series which includes our Nurnberg-Stuttgart prediction, pick, and how-to-watch guide.

Despite a struggling season in Bundesliga 2, the hosts are shining in the German Cup. Nuremberg recently lost to Darmstadt 98 in their league match but hopes to bounce back in this tourney.

Like the hosts, Stuttgart is also struggling in its league journey and might make itself a relegation candidate. Before this match, Stuttgart lost to Union Berlin 3-0 in their travel to An Der Alten Forsterei.

Here are the Nurnberg-Stuttgart soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

DFB Pokal Odds: Nurnberg-Stuttgart Odds

1 FC Nurnberg: +390

VfB Stuttgart: -145

Draw: +240

Over 2.5 Goals: -112

Under 2.5 Goals: -122

How to Watch Nurnberg vs. Stuttgart

TV: DAZN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

Why Nurnberg Can Beat Stuttgart

Nurnberg is hovering in the lower reaches of the 2. Bundesliga, which makes their run to the DFB Pokal quarter-finals all the more remarkable. Managed by an experienced manager Dieter Hecking, Der Altmeister is hoping to get vital silverware to add to their trophy cabinet. FC Nürnberg is a three-time winner of this competition, and they hope to replicate their most recent DFB Pokal run by beating Stuttgart, whom they defeated in the final of 2007.

The hosts opened their DFB Pokal campaign with a 2-0 win over amateur outfit FC Kaan-Marienborn before beating SV Waldhof Mannheim 1-0 in the next round. Nurnberg drew 1-1 against Fortuna Dusseldorf in the last 16 before prevailing on penalties to reach their first DFB-Pokal quarterfinals since the 2010-11 season.

Right now though, Der Ruhmreiche is enduring a fourth consecutive season in the 2. Bundesliga, sat all the way down in 13th, beaten 1-0 by Darmstadt on Friday night. Nurnberg’s latest result snapped their run of back-to-back unbeaten outings. They have won four of their last five home games.

In this competition though, Dieter Hecking’s team is likely to set up in a 4-4-2 formation. Swiss attacker Kwadwo Duah is their leading scorer who has eight in the 2 Bundesliga. Johannes Geis, Taylan Duman, and Enrico Valentini scored in this tournament. Florian Flick is suspended while Christian Mathenia, Lukas Schleimer, and Erik Wekesser are out in this game.

With Duah in front, Nurnberg can use Jens Castrop, Mats Daehli, Lino Templemann, and Fabian Nurnberger as attacking forwards and midfielders. Johannes Geis will be playing a deeper defensive role in the midfield. Peter Vindahl Jensen is primed to get the nod as the starting goalie.

Why Stuttgart Can Beat Nurnberg

Stuttgart is struggling in Germany’s top flight, scoring just 29 goals and acquiring 20 points in 26 games played. They are relegation candidates alongside Schalke 04 and Hertha. If there is some silver lining for Die Roten, it is their chance to get the silverware in this tournament.

Stuttgart beat Dynamo Dresden 1-0 in the first round before thrashing Arminia Bielefeld 6-0 in the next. They then registered a come-from-behind 2-1 win over SC Paderborn 07, thanks to late goals from Gil Dias and Serhou Guirassy.

The visitors have endured a poor league campaign, prompting the dismissal of manager Bruno Labbadia. They will hope for better luck in the cup under new boss Sebastian Hoeness. Labbadia’s squad is on a run of back-to-back defeats and is without a win in five games, yielding just one point,

They are, however, on the stronger side and should come out on top. Stuttgart is also a three-time winner of this trophy, although the last of those came 27 years ago. Luca Pfeiffer and Serhou Guirassy lead the team with two goals in this tournament. Borna Sosa leads the team with three assists. In the Bundesliga, Chris Fuhrich and Silas Katompa Mvumpa are tied for second with four goals scored.

Stuttgart could be without a couple of key performers for this week’s quarter-finals. Defender Borna Sosa and attacker Silas Katompa Mvumpa are both nursing muscle issues and could miss out. Juan Jose Perea is slotted to get the central striker role with Chrish Fuhrich and Josha Vagnoman in the wings. Enzo Millot, Wataaru Endo, and Genki Haraguchi are expected as starting midfielders.

Final Nurnberg-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick

Both teams are struggling to find their groove, but Stuttgart has the edge on attacking against the hosts. Back the visitors to get the win here in the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Final Nurnberg-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick: Stuttgart (-145)