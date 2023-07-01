Fiend Rose is a very valuable and rare crafting material that you will need for endgame upgrades in Diablo 4. This is our Fiend Rose farming guide so that you know where to find it and acquire large quantities of it as fast as possible in Diablo 4.

What is the Fiend Rose for?

The Fiend Rose is an extremely rare crafting material that you need to re-roll stats of higher-tier equipment, as well as to enchant and re-roll stats of high-tier equipment through the Occultist. It is also used by the Herbalist to brew powerful potions and elixirs, making it essential for your preparation when delving into high-level dungeons.

Where to find Fiend Rose: Farming Guide

Early in the game, there is a very small chance for players to find and acquire Fiend Rose, and that is through opening Silent Chests, which will require players' use of Murmuring Obols to purchase Whispering Keys. However, this method is highly unreliable, and towards the late game, you're better off using your Murmuring Obols to gamble for equipment from the Purveyor of Curiosities instead.

The Fiend Rose is also something that you cannot just get from salvaging higher-tier equipment, so there's no straight-up farming method for you to acquire them.

Instead, the only reliable way of getting Fiend Rose is by participating in Helltide events, which are unlocked after players switch to World Level 3, which requires the completion of the Main Campaign.

Helltide Events are end-game environmental hazard triggers that turn large swathes of land into corrupted areas filled with monstrosities and demonic entities. The Fiend Rose can be found at these locations, either as a reward for completing the event or collected from farming spots in the Helltide areas (similar to how players collect lower-tier crafting materials like herbs.) They can also be dropped by enemies that spawn during Helltide events, or found within Tortured Chests that also spawn during Helltide events.

That said, this makes participating in Helltide Events very important after you reach the endgame. You don't simply collect Fiend Rose here, but you also obtain lots of high powered equipment and other loot that is relevant to your endgame builds.

