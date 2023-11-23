Diablo 4 is free to play on Steam for players who are intersted in the game. For a limited amount of time, anyway.

Diablo 4 first came out back in June 2023, with it making its way to Steam months later. Players who have been looking for a reason to try the game out now have one. After all, Diablo 4 is now free to play on Steam (for a limited time, anyway)

Give thanks and drag your friends to Hell. Play #DiabloIV for free on Steam, from now until November 28th at 10am PT. 🔥https://t.co/BEhUaX6Ntz pic.twitter.com/JnQ2wPu2i9 — Diablo (@Diablo) November 21, 2023

As per the announcement from Blizzard, Diablo 4 will be free to play on Steam for a limited amount of time. To be exact, players can play the game for free until November 28, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT. Players are free to download and play the game with no restrictions on playtime until the above date.

Sadly, this trial is not very extensive. Although the game has a level cap of 100, players can only reach level 20 during the Free Trial. That means that players will not even be able to experience the full power of whatever class they choose to play. The upside of this is that players can keep playing the game even if they reach the free trial level cap. Players can even make multiple “max level” characters.

Of course, this doesn't mean that these characters are throwaways. Should the player find themselves liking the game (despite its Mixed reception in Steam), their trial characters will carry over to the full game. Not only that, but the game itself is 40% off right now. Instead of paying $70 for the game, they will be able to get it for only $42. This discount is available for the duration of the ongoing Steam Autumn Sale, which ends on November 28, 2023.

For those who are not familiar with the game, here's a quick rundown. The game takes place 50 years after the events of Diablo 3: Reaper of Souls. You play as “the Wanderer”, who has a close call with villagers that have been corrupted by Lilith. After establishing a connection with Lilith, the player must now fight back against her as one of five classes: Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid.

That's all of the information we have about Diablo 4 going free to play on Steam for a limited amount of time. Make sure to try the game out before the promo ends if you are interested in it.