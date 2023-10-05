When Diablo 4 first came out, it was only available on PC via the Blizzard store. That was back in June. Now, months after its original release, it would appear that Diablo 4 will also be making its way to Steam, with its release date really soon.

During a recent developer update livestream, Blizzard announced that the latest game in the Diablo series will be making its way to Steam. Players can already wishlist the game on the Diablo 4 Steam page, and will be available for purchase once its Steam release date of October 17, 2023, comes around. If that date sounds familiar, that's also when the new Season of Blood season will launch. The brand new season brings to focus Vampiric powers, a new quest line, and new endgame bosses.

For those who already bought the game for other platforms, don't worry. Cross-progression, as well as cross-platform play, is available for the game's Steam version. That means that as long as you log-in to the same Battle.net account, you will be able to access your current characters and saves. Additionally, players will also be able to play with their Steam friends who own the game, not just their Battle.net friends. Players will also get access to Steam achievements when they play the game on the platform.

As for those who want to play the game on the go, that is now also an option. Adam Fletcher, the global community development director for Blizzard, mentioned that the game will be playable on Steam Deck, Valve's handheld gaming computer. They did not mention, however, just how much it will be supported, and how well it will run, so we'll just have to see.

Although this move was surprising, it was not all unexpected. Back in August, Blizzard also released its team-based hero shooter Overwatch 2 on Steam. The release was not received warmly, with it now having an Overwhelmingly Negative rating on the platform. We don't know yet how people will react to the release of Diablo 4 on Steam, but if Overwatch 2 is any indication, it might also not go well. We'll just have to wait and see.

That's all the information we have about Diablo 4's release date on Steam.