Blizzard teased players when it left them watching Lorath Nahr leave Kyovashad on horseback during the game's opening sequence, leaving the player in front of the stables, and then telling them right after that no, you're not yet allowed to get their own horse. So, what then is needed to get your own mount in Diablo 4? In this guide, we teach you how to unlock and get a mount in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Guide: How to Unlock and Get a Mount

We have good news and bad news. The good news is when you unlock the mounts system with any of your characters, you will unlock the mounts for all of your other characters as well under the same account. That means if you decide to create a new character for the new season, you will instantaneously have access to the stables and access to your mounts right from the get-go.

The bad news is, for your first character, it will take you hours before you can finally ride a horse.

To unlock the mount system in Diablo 4, you will have to finish the first three Acts of the game first, which will take you about ten hours to complete. Once the game enters Act IV, the Main Quest “A Master's Touch” will become available. While doing this Main Quest, you will encounter the character Donan, who will then give you the Quest “Donan's Favor.” This Priority Quest, once completed, will unlock the Stables and allow you to get a Mount from any Stables in the game's major towns, unlocking the ability to do so for all of your characters in the game.

Having a mount is a nice way to get around Sanctuary, especially once you're super strong and don't want to bother with adds anymore while traveling from one location to another.

Where to Get New Mounts, Mount Cosmetics, and Mount Trophies

Once you've unlocked the ability to interact with the stables and use mounts, new mounts, mount bardings, and mount trophies will start dropping as loot from treasure chests, events, Treasure Goblins, enemies, and through purchase in the cosmetics shop using Platinum, or as rewards in the game's upcoming Seasonal Battle Pass. Reports say that mount cosmetics drop at a higher rate from Treasure Goblins, but we haven't substantiated this claim yet.

Sadly, you can't fight while mounted on your horse – you'll have to dismount if you want to engage in combat. Each class has its own dismounting skill that they can do to deal damage to enemies as they dismount and let go of their horse, but that's pretty much it in terms of fighting with your horse. I wish there were more options for fighting while on horseback in Diablo 4, but I'm not that miffed about it.