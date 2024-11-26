Consistency and growth are key in college basketball, and this week’s HBCU+ FCS Players of the Week, Diamond Johnson and CJ Hines, exemplify both. While one player shook off early struggles to find his rhythm, the other has been on a roll since the season’s start. Both athletes delivered standout performances in Week 3, proving their worth as top contributors.

For the women's side, Diamond Johnson of Norfolk State is the first repeat winner of the season, and for good reason. The senior guard has been a driving force behind the Spartans' impressive 6-1 start. Johnson has been a steady presence, averaging double-digit points, logging over 30 minutes of play, and dishing out at least three assists in every game.

Johnson’s Week 3 contributions were especially pivotal. In a tight contest against Radford, Norfolk State found itself trailing by three points going into the final quarter. Johnson responded in clutch fashion, scoring 8 points, handing out 2 assists, and picking up 3 steals in the fourth quarter alone to lead the Spartans to a 71-65 victory. She finished with 22 points, 5 steals, and 3 assists, and was perfect from the free-throw line (8-for-8).

Norfolk State’s second game of the week was less dramatic but equally dominant. The Spartans jumped to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter against UNC Wilmington, cruising to a 71-52 win. Johnson again led the way with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 6 steals.

What stands out most in Johnson’s Week 3 performance is her defensive impact. After registering just 10 steals in her first five games, she recorded 11 steals over these two contests, showcasing her ability to generate turnovers and fast-break opportunities. Her defensive contributions are as important as her offensive ones, cementing her as a well-rounded player and team leader.

With Johnson at the helm, Norfolk State has emerged as one of the most impressive teams in the MEAC. Her consistency will be crucial as the Spartans aim to maintain their momentum throughout the season.

CJ Hines of Alabama State is this week’s Men’s Player of the Week after a strong rebound from a rocky start to the season. Hines struggled in his first two games, shooting just 21% from the field (4-of-19) and failing to make a 3-pointer in losses to UNLV and LSU. But Week 3 saw Hines find his stride, leading Alabama State to a 3-1 record.

Hines started strong with 21 points in only 20 minutes during a 115-64 blowout win over Virginia-Lynchburg. He continued his solid play during the Akron Basketball Classic, scoring 15 points in an 85-67 victory over Omaha, hitting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

The highlight of Hines’ week came in Alabama State’s 77-75 win over Lamar, where he scored 24 points, including a crucial 3-pointer with 49 seconds left that extended a two-point lead to five. Despite a late surge by Lamar, Hines’ clutch performance helped seal the win.

Although Alabama State lost 97-78 to Akron in the final game of the week, Hines still managed 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting. Throughout the week, he maintained efficiency, committing just three turnovers over four games—none in his last three contests. Hines’ ability to produce offense while limiting turnovers has been vital for Alabama State’s success. His resurgence after a slow start makes him a player to watch moving forward.