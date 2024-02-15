The Norfolk State Spartans will need Diamond Johnson's dominance to continue in order to win the MEAC and get an NCAA Tournament bid again.

Norfolk State Spartan Diamond Johnson is one of 10 semifinalists nationwide for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award. The award, presented by Her Hoop Stats, recognizes players from one of the 26 mid-major conferences across the United States. This year's list of candidates has players from 10 different teams across nine separate conferences.

In January, Johnson and teammate Kierra Wheeler were members of a 15-player watch list as the only HBCU representatives. Johnson, now the only semifinalist from an HBCU, remains on the list with hoopers from UNLV, Wofford, Gonzaga, Columbia, and Colorado State, just to name a few. Next month, the five finalists will be announced, followed by the award winner declaration near the Final Four.

Johnson has been a terror for Norfolk State's MEAC rivals and has powered the Spartans to an impressive 17-5 overall record. They're even better in the conference, carrying a 6-1 record in the MEAC and sitting in the top spot. Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers and North Carolina State, is having the best season of her career. She leads the Spartans in scoring with 20.6 points per game. She also averages 5.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 4.1 steals, and is shooting 42.7% from the field and 38.9% from three-point range.

In Diamond Johnson's last 12 games, she scored 20 points or more on seven different occasions. She's also a sniper fro long range, making three or more three-pointers in eight of the last 12 contests. In the Spartans' latest outing, Johnson put up 29 points, five rebounds, five steals, and three assists in an 80-59 rout against Maryland-Eastern Shore.