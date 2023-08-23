The Arizona Diamondbacks have some magic in their clubhouse right now and it might be willing them to the playoffs. Arizona won its fourth consecutive game on Tuesday and a spectacular play by centerfielder Alek Thomas helped seal the victory for the Diamondbacks.

Thomas raced over 100 feet and lunged full extension to rob Marcus Semien of extra bases.

“Yeah, definitely had a good bead on it,” Thomas said, via Steve Gilbert. “Put my head down and just ran where I thought it was gonna be and looked up and I knew I had a chance and I lunged for it.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“I just thought it was really funny that I ended up making that catch because of how far I had to run,” Thomas said. “I mean, I think my sprint speed is down a little bit this year, but hopefully, that'll put it up a few notches.”

Without that catch, the game could have gone very differently given how the rest of the ninth inning unfolded. The next three Rangers batters reached base but Diamondbacks closer Paul Sewald was able to secure the save without surrendering a run.

The win vaulted Arizona into a National League wild card spot. The Diamondbacks were in first place in the NL West for a little while but they have a 17-27 record since the start of July, going from a three-game lead in the division to 11.5 games back.

The D-Backs won't catch the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division crown, but they can certainly make a playoff push. Having players give the effort Alek Thomas gave Tuesday night will help them cross the line into October.