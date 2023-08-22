The Arizona Diamondbacks picked up a wild 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers in 11 innings on Monday, and Tommy Pham hit a two-run walk-off double for the win.

“That's probably one of the best wins I've ever been a part of,” Tommy Pham said of the Diamondbacks' wild win over the Rangers, via Steve Gilbert of MLB.com.

The Diamondbacks were down 1-0 in the ninth inning of the game, until Ketel Marte hit a game-tying home run off of Aroldis Chapman.

“I didn't go up there looking for a fastball,” Ketel Marte said, via Gilbert. “I knew he wasn't going to give me a fastball. I went up there looking for the breaking ball. It came and I planted my back foot and I hit it.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

In the 11th inning, Rangers manager Bruce Bochy intentionally walked Marte, which put the winning run on base. After that, Geraldo Perdomo hit a double that scored a run to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-2, then Pham hit the walk-off double.

The win brought the Diamondbacks to 65-61 on the season. They are half of a game behind the San Francisco Giants for the last wild card spot in the National League.

The Diamondbacks started the season hot, and led the National League West for a good portion of the season before the Los Angeles Dodgers took off. Now, the Diamondbacks are fighting for a playoff spot with teams like the Giants, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins.

The Diamondbacks will need a good month of play to make the playoffs.