No Adolis Garcia? No problem. Shortly after news broke that the red-hot slugger was devastatingly removed from the World Series roster with an oblique injury, the Texas Rangers pounced on the Arizona Diamondbacks in the early innings of Game 4.

Actually, that might be putting it mildly. The 2023 American League champions essentially put the D-backs away by the end of third inning, issuing a Fall Classic beating that has never before been witnessed in MLB history.

After scoring five runs each in the second and third frames to build a runaway 10-0 lead, the Rangers are the first team to score five or more runs in consecutive innings in a World Series game, per ESPN Stats & Info. One of the best offenses in the league is being fully unleashed at the perfect time.

Almost the entire lineup contributed in some way to the thrashing, but Marcus Semien is undeniably Tuesday's standout performer. He is 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a two-run triple, compensating for his persisting offensive struggles in the MLB playoffs. Semien, whose excellent defense has been on full display even through his batting slump, is making a late push for World Series MVP.

Corey Seager added to his prolific big-game resume by belting a 431-foot homer in the second, which launches him into elite postseason shortstop company. Andrew Heaney set the tone early before being handed a massive lead. He will earn the win in a game that inches the Rangers oh so close to their first championship in franchise history.

The Diamondbacks are one of the scrappiest ballclubs we have seen in ages, but no amount of grit is going to be enough to combat this type of offensive attack. Another start like this in Game 5, and Arlington will be flooded in champagne.