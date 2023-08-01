The Arizona Diamondbacks were major buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline, pulling off back-to-back trades as they look to improve the roster and fight for a postseason spot in the National League. After trading for closer Paul Sewald with the Seattle Mariners, the team acquired infielder Jace Peterson and some cash in a deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Arizona confirmed the transaction on Monday, noting that they have received Peterson and cash considerations from the A's in exchange for right-handed pitcher Chad Patrick.

Peterson is slashing .221/.313/.324 over 324 plate appearances so far in the 2023 season. He also has six home runs and 28 RBI in the 98 games he played for the Athletics. While Peterson is on pace to record his lowest OPS (0.637) since he had 0.599 in 2019, he's actually doing better since the All-Star break.

The 33-year-old vet has hit .313/.410/.438 in the 13 games he featured for the Athletics since returning to action.

Jace Peterson is widely expected to replace Josh Rojas, who was sent to the Mariners in the Sewald trade. And considering his versatility on defense, he is projected to get a number of opportunities to start with the team.

The Diamondbacks are 56-50 on the season entering Monday's showdown with the San Francisco Giants. They remain in contention for a Wild Card spot in the National League, only trailing the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies in the standings. With that said, the Sewald and Peterson trades certainly couldn't come at a better time as Arizona looks to leapfrog their rivals in a bid to make it to the playoffs.