The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the San Francisco Giants in an important four game series. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Diamondbacks-Giants prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks are coming off a series loss against the Seattle Mariners, and they have lost eight of their last 10 games. Arizona has not yet jumped into the trades, but they could definitely use some help if they want to make an impact in the postseason. The Diamondbacks are four games back in the NL West, and one game back from the wild card. They will need to start winning some games again if they want to make the postseason.

The Giants are two games back in the NL West, and currently hold a wild card spot. San Francisco is coming off a solid weekend series win against the Boston Red Sox. The Giants have not made their trade deadline splash yet, but we should expect them to make a move or two. San Francisco wants to make a playoff run, and they believe in themselves. This series with the Diamondbacks is one of the biggest series they will play as the season winds down.

Ryne Nelson will start the game for the Diamondbacks while Alex Cobb gets the ball for the Giants.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-172)

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+142)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants

TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Nelson has some pretty average numbers this season, but his road numbers are very good. On the road, Nelson has an ERA that is over five runs better than his home ERA. He has significantly more strikeouts, and opponents are batting just .223 off him when he pitches on the road. If Nelson can continue to be that dominant on the road, the Diamondbacks should be able to keep this game close.

Nelson already has a start at Oracle Park. In that start, he allowed just one run on three hits through seven innings of work. This proves his ability to pitch on the road is much better than how he pitches at home. If he can be just as good in this game, the Diamondbacks will get back in the win column.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

Cobb is having a solid season. He has an ERA under 3.00, and does a very good job keeping the ball in the ball park. What is extremely impressive about Cobb is his ability to pitch at home. At Oracle Park, Cobb has allowed just six earned runs in eight starts. Opponents are batting just .239 off him at home, and he has allowed just one home run at Oracle. If Cobb can continue to be absolutely dominant at home, the Giants will cover this spread with ease.

The Giants have a pretty good matchup in this one. Ryne Nelson has allowed an oBA of .285 and he has allowed 18 home runs on the season. The Giants have been able to get to Nelson earlier this season, so they should be able to do it again in this one. If they can hit the ball around, the Giants will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be close. Both pitchers pitch well in their repsective matchups. However, Cobb is just different when pitching at home. I expect the Giants to win this game and cover the spread with their All-Star starter on the mound.

Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5 (+142), Under 8 (-105)