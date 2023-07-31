The Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly acquiring closer Paul Sewald in a trade with the Seattle Mariners, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

The Diamondbacks are sending infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder/first baseman Dominic Canzone and infielder Ryan Bliss to the Mariners in exchange for Paul Sewald, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The trade bolsters the Diamondbacks' bullpen as the team makes a push to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

More to come on this developing story.