A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have absorbed a blow, particularly to their rotation, with pitcher Zach Davies diagnosed with a strained oblique after leaving Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, per Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY.

Nightengale also added that Zach Davies will be hitting the injured list.

Davies suffered the injury while making a throw in the sixth inning of the Dodgers game. He was then removed from the game, with Kyle Nelson taking over the duties on the mound.

It’s been a tough night for Davies, who was already getting pummeled by the Dodgers even before he went down with the injury. Before leaving the game, Zach Davies had allowed five earned runs on five hits with four free passes issued and only three strikeouts across 5.1 innings of work.

Davies, however, shined in his first start of the 2023 MLB regular season, allowing just an earned run on four hits in five innings of a 2-1 victory over the Dodgers on Apr. 2.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Davies expected to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time, the Diamondbacks will have a decision to make on what their next move should be to weather the absence of the 30-year-old pitcher.

To that end, Davies’ injury could pave the way for a big league promotion for pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt. Tommy Henry is another option for the Diamondbacks, who entered the Dodgers game 23rd in the majors with a 5.59 starters ERA.

Davies, who also pitched for the Diamondbacks in 2022, decide to stay with Arizona on a one-year deal worth $5 million.