Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will finish their 4-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers today. We’re at Chavez Ravine sharing our MLB odds series, making a Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Dodgers pummeled the Diamondbacks 10-1 last night. Early with the Dodgers already leading 1-0, Trayce Thompson started the night by blasting a grand slam to left field to put the Dodgers up 5-0. The Diamondbacks answered back in the second inning when Christian Walker clobbered a solo shot to left field. Later, Thompson rose up again by slamming a 3-run bomb to deep center field to make it 8-1 Dodgers. J.D. Martinez followed it up in the seventh inning with a solo shot to right-center field. Then, Thompson struck for a third time by blasting a shot to left-center field to make it 10-1 Dodgers.

Clayton Kershaw pitched well, allowing one earned run through four hits with nine strikeouts. Additionally, Andre Jackson finished it off with three innings for the boys in blue. Madison Bumgarner struggled for the Giants, going four innings while allowing five earned runs on four hits with four walks. Moreover, the bullpen allowed five earned runs.

Zach Davies will start for the D-Backs. Significantly, he went 2-5 with a 4.09 ERA in 2022. Davies is 4-5 with a 3.15 ERA through 14 career starts against the Dodgers. Also, he went 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in 2022. Noah Syndergaard makes his Los Angeles debut. Ultimately, he went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA and 95 strikeouts through 25 combined starts for the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies. Syndergaard is 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA through four career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-126)

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

TV: Spectrum Sportsnet and MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks are 1-2, mainly thanks to an inconsistent offense. Also, they have struggled to handle the Los Angeles attack, both at the plate and on the mound. Kyle Lewis went 1 for 4 in the leadoff spot. Likewise, he is batting .222. Ketel Marte went 0 for 4 last night. Moreover, he is batting .091 this season. Newcomer Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went 0 for 4. Sadly, he has struggled with his new team, batting .167. Walker went 2 for 3 and is hitting .400 at the plate. Meanwhile, Evan Longoria went 0 for 3 and continues to struggle at the plate with a .143 batting average. Corbin Carroll went 0 for 3 and is .200. Likewise, Nick Ahmed went 1 for 3 and is batting .250.

The Diamondbacks did not give their hitters much of a chance after the first inning. Thus, they put themselves in a significant hole. Bumgarner made one too many mistakes. Thus, the pitches did not hit the zone and often found themselves leaving the ballpark.

The Diamondbacks must remain consistent at the plate. Thus, they need to find a way to get past the tough pitching they will face. The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if they can score some runs and build an early lead. Then, they need a strong effort from Davis, and to hold down the fort against a tough lineup.

Why The Dodgers Could Cover The Spread

The Dodgers are playing exactly as one would expect. First, they won on Opening Day. The Dodgers suffered a letdown on the second day but bounced back in a significant way on Saturday. Therefore, always expect this loaded offense to be a threat at the plate. Syndergaard is a solid pitcher and can get hot.

Mookie Betts went 1 for 3 in Saturday’s game. Ultimately, he is batting .200 right now. Freddie Freeman went 1 for 3. Moreover, he is batting .250. Martinez went 2 for 3. Significantly, he is batting .273 with his new team. Max Muncy continued to struggle, going 0 for 3. Sadly, he is only batting .077 through three games. Chris Taylor has yet to hit the baseball and went 0 for 3 in Saturday’s game. However, Thompson had a career game.

The Dodgers jumped out to a monster lead. Therefore, it allowed Kershaw to settle into a groove, even when he made a mistake in the second inning. The offense showed up and destroyed Arizona when it mattered most.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they can jump out to an early lead. Then, Syndergaard must throw five consistent innings.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are a better team, especially at Chavez Ravine. Thus, the only way the Diamondbacks win this game is if they jump on Syndergaard early. Expect the Dodgers to keep the offense rolling.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)