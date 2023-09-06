The Arizona Diamondbacks are promoting top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues amid the team's chase for a spot in the MLB playoffs, sources tell Nick Piecoro of AZ Central.

Lawlar isn't just a mere prospect; he is ranked 10th on MLB's 2023 prospect rankings and No. 1 on the Diamondbacks' system. The 21-year-old infielder is listed as a shortstop but is rumored to be in line to take over as a third baseman when he makes his debut for Arizona. As of this writing, the Diamondbacks are only 21st in the MLB with a .238 batting average and 26th with just a .658 OPS from their third basemen, so far in the 2023 MLB regular season.

Lawlar has put up solid numbers with two teams in the minors. For the Double-A Amarillo Sod Poodles, he hit .263/.366/.474 with 15 home runs and 48 RBIs through 410 plate appearances (89 games). Then during his stint with the Triple-A Reno Aces, Lawlar slashed .358/.438/.612 with five home runs and 19 RBIs over the course of 80 plate appearances (16 games). His showing for the Aces has apparently been convincing enough for the Diamondbacks to make the decision to call him up to The Show.

Arizona is hoping that Lawlar will provide the team a shot in the arm offensively, as the Diamondbacks continue to vie for a playoff spot. While the Diamondbacks are unlikely to leapfrog the Los Angeles Dodgers for the No. 1 spot in the National League West division, they are still very much in contention for a Wild Card spot in the NL. They are only half a game outside of the Wild Card picture entering Wednesday.