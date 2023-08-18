The Arizona Diamondbacks have plummetted down the NL West standings but remain in the hunt for an NL wild-card spot. Despite their mid-season swoon, the Diamondbacks appear to be taking a half-glass-full approach. That's what the latest comments from ace Zac Gallen indicate, at least.

Zac Gallen started the All-Star Game for the National League and was among the biggest reasons for the Diamondbacks leading the NL West for much of the first half. Arizona lost nine of its final 15 games before the break. The team went into a complete tailspin by starting the second half with a 6-19 record.

The Diamondbacks have gone 5-1 in their last six games and pulled within a game of the final playoff spot. In an appearance on “Foul Territory,” Gallen said he felt some Diamondbacks players might've been trying too hard when things started to go against Arizona.

“It's no secret that we struggled going into the break and coming out of the break was super slow,” Gallen said, “But at the same time, it felt like the sentiment in the clubhouse was like, ‘Even though we had been playing maybe the worst—record-wise—in baseball, we're still only a couple of games out of it. So I think for us it was kind of like, ‘Let's get going here. Have some sense of urgency. But at the same time, let's not panic. We're still in this thing. We still got a good team.' We showed that we got a good team.”

The Diamondbacks are in the hunt! @zacgallen23 speaks on what it does for a team to be in a pennant race going down the stretch. *Cue Major League montage 🎥* ▶️ https://t.co/WbdUVnEp4q pic.twitter.com/0ASZDSSkrb — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) August 18, 2023

Gallen gave up one run against the San Diego Padres Thursday, extending Arizona's winning streak to six games. The right-hander has a 3.17 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP in 26 starts.