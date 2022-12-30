By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Arizona Diamondbacks and 3B Evan Longoria reportedly came to terms on a 1-year deal on Friday, per Jon Heyman. Heyman adds that the contract is worth $4 million plus $1 million in incentives. Longoria, a veteran infielder, joins an Arizona team that has certainly had a busy offseason.

The Diamondbacks most recently traded C/OF Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for catching prospect Gabriel Moreno and utility man Lourdes Gurriel Jr. They also acquired former AL Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis from the Seattle Mariners. Arizona was even rumored as a potential landing destination for Xander Bogaerts before he ultimately signed in San Diego with the Padres.

Evan Longoria will provide veteran leadership for this young Diamondbacks team. He’s a 3-time All-Star who’s been in the major leagues since 2008. Longoria has previously played for the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants. He was limited to just 89 games during the 2022 season with San Francisco due to injury. Longoria slashed . 244/.315/.451 with a .767 OPS and 14 home runs during that span.

Evan Longoria isn’t a player who is going to make or break a team’s playoff odds at this point in his career. But he’s still a valuable contributor without question.

The Diamondbacks will be an interesting team to keep tabs on this season. Their odds of competing alongside the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West are slim. But Arizona could emerge as a dark-horse NL Wild Card team.

With that being said, Evan Longoria could profile as a trade candidate should Arizona struggle through the first portion of the 2023 campaign.