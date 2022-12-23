The Toronto Blue Jays and Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a trade to send C/OF Daulton Varsho to Toronto, per Jeff Passan. Arizona will receive top catching prospect Gabriel Moreno along with Lourdes Gurriel in return.

Moreno is a coveted young catcher with plenty of offensive potential. Gurriel can play a multitude of positions and features a fairly high ceiling. As for Varsho, he is also versatile given his ability to catch and play the outfield.

The Blue Jays are looking to compete in the competitive American League East. However, the New York Yankees have made a number of key moves which have many projecting them to win the division once again. Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays are still a quality team, while the Red Sox and Orioles cannot be counted out.

But Toronto has made a number of moves as of late to bolster the roster, including signing SP Chris Bassitt and OF Kevin Kiermaier.

The Blue Jays also had no shortage of catchers on the roster. And with many teams seeking catching help, Toronto found themselves in the driver’s seat on the trade market as a result. Surrendering Gabriel Moreno was likely not an easy decision. The same can be said for Gurriel. But Daulton Varsho is player that will help this Blue Jays team.

Despite slashing just .235/.302/.443 in 2022, Varsho clubbed 27 home runs and stole 16 bases. He is a speed/power threat who could turn into an All-Star if he gets on base in more consistent fashion. It will be interesting to see how this trade pans out in the long run.