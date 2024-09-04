The Arizona Diamondbacks made two significant roster moves ahead of Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. While they did get one of their stars back from the injured list, another key player may also be out for an extended period of time.

First baseman Christian Walker was activated from the injured list after missing over a month due to a left oblique strain and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was sent to the injured list with a left calf strain retroactive to Monday, the Diamondbacks announced.

While the Diamondbacks will of course miss Gurriel Jr.'s production, it is great news that Walker is healthy and ready to return.

What Christian Walker's return means for the Diamondbacks

Despite Walker's absence, the Diamondbacks have been one of the hottest teams in baseball and are now in a relatively comfortable position in the standings, solidly in the second NL Wild Card position. Even though the D-backs were playing well without him, Walker, a two-time Gold Glover at first base, is still one of the best two-way players in baseball and will provide a huge boost for Arizona on both sides of the field.

Before going down, Walker was in the midst of another incredible season. Through 107 games he had a .815 OPS and had 23 home runs and 71 RBI while continuing to play Gold Glove-caliber defense.

The Diamondbacks lineup has shown that they are one of the best in baseball, the Walker's return will only add to the potency of their dangerous lineup.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s injury outlook

Gurriel Jr. suffered what the Diamondbacks are calling a “left calf strain” on Sunday while trying to beat out a double play in the sixth inning.

Luckily for the D-backs, it does not seem like Gurriel Jr. will have to miss a lot of time based on these comments from manager Torey Lovullo before Tuesday's game via Sonja Chen of MLB.com.

“We're hoping to get him back on the 11th day,” Lovullo said. “We just felt like it was something that was going to linger for him, and if he continued to play, it might be a little bit of a challenge for him.”

Before going down with the injury, the 30-year-old Gurriel Jr. was having an excellent season, slashing .274/.316/.428 with 17 home runs. The D-backs will certainly miss his offensive production, but getting Walker back in the corresponding move certainly softens the blow.