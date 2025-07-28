Every high-ranking executive must possess a fair amount of confidence in order to succeed, but they also need to recognize their weaknesses. Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen is acknowledging one aspect of the job that he has yet to master during his almost nine-year run in the Valley of the Sun.

Nearly three days before the MLB trade deadline arrives, Hazen is boldly admitting that he is not adept at completing intricate three-team deals.

“I’m not smart enough to do it,” he told Andy McCullough of The Athletic. “Honestly. I mean, that’s the honest answer. Do you want me to lie to you?”

Diamondbacks fans would surely feel better if their team's GM felt comfortable in every facet of front-office duties, especially during what is a pivotal stretch for the franchise, but they should at least appreciate Hazen's honesty. Fortunately, he has the means to have a successful deadline without engaging in complicated negotiations. The Snakes arguably have more to offer than any other seller, and it is important that they take full advantage of their circumstances.

Although Arizona intends to keep core players like Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte and Geraldo Perdomo, it is determined to maximize the return value of impending free agents. Hazen has already shipped out Josh Naylor and Randal Grichuk, and he will presumably deal Zac Gallen and Eugenio Suarez before the clock runs out this Thursday. Merrill Kelly should also have his bags packed.

Regardless of what kind of transaction the D-backs put together, they must leave July with a promising future.

Will Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen make the grade at trade deadline?

While Hazen's self-awareness is refreshing, it is also imperative that he realizes the mistakes he has made in two-team trades. The organization was unable to turn Cy Young Award winner Zack Greinke and eventual Cy Young Robbie Ray into viable big-league production, shortcomings that have become even more noticeable amid the farm system's declining state. Hazen must learn from those missteps and identify prospects who can help comprise a consistently competitive ballclub.

Pitching is an obvious need, both in the starting rotation and bullpen. A 4.51 team ERA, which ranks 25th in MLB, is preventing the Diamondbacks' impressive lineup from getting its just due. Most importantly, it is a huge reason why the club is reshaping its roster midseason. The 2023 National League pennant run did not have to be a fluke. Arizona boasted the talent to return to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, but following recent failures it must now initiate an unpleasant remodeling project.

The long-term benefits are undeniable, however. The Diamondbacks relied heavily on their homegrown talent to reach the World Series. Now, it is time to bring in the next batch of difference-makers and restock the shelves. Mike Hazen has to make the best out of this disappointing, injury-ridden campaign, and at this point, that can only be done through the trade deadline. If the exec comes up short, he may not get another chance to give any more self-critiques.