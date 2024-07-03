The Diamondbacks make the trip to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers! The Diamondbacks have been ravaged by injuries and have struggled with consistency because of that. The Dodgers are one of the best teams in the MLB. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks-Dodgers prediction, odds, and pick for Wednesday.

Diamondbacks-Dodgers Projected Starters

Ryne Nelson vs. Gavin Stone

Ryne Nelson (5-6) with a 5.69 ERA and a 1.57 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 3.2 innings and gave up six runs on 10 hits with zero walks and three strikeouts in a Diamondbacks loss.

2024 Road Splits: (2-3) 4.64 ERA

Gavin Stone (9-2) with a 2.73 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched nine innings and gave up zero runs on four hits with zero walks and seven strikeouts in a Dodgers win.

2024 Home Splits: (3-1) 3.13 ERA

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Dodgers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline: +172

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -205

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 pm ET

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks have been inconsistent this season and ravaged by injuries on their way to a 41-43 record. They have two straight leading into this series. The Diamondbacks have had a strong season behind the plate and are in the top 10. Their pitching has struggled and is one of the worst in the league due to injuries. Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson, Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, and Christian Walker have been great on offense. Zac Gallen, Brandon Pfaadt, and Merrill Kelly, despite both Gallen and Kelly being injured. The Diamondbacks have been decimated by injuries and need to get healthy, especially on the mound.

The Diamondbacks have not announced who they are starting yet, but it is most likely going to be Ryne Nelson on the mound where he has a 5-6 record, a 5.69 ERA, and a 1.57 WHIP. Through 68 innings, Nelson has allowed 45 runs on 89 hits with 18 walks and 46 strikeouts. The Diamondbacks are 6-8 in the 14 games he has started this season. Nelson has struggled on the mound despite all the injuries the pitching staff has dealt with. He has a difficult matchup against the Dodgers and their offense which is one of the best in the MLB up to this point in the season.

The offense for the Diamondbacks has been great this season. The Diamondbacks are ninth in the MLB in team batting average at .250 after finishing with the same average one season ago. Ketel Marte and Christian Walker lead the team in almost every important batting category. Marte leads in batting average at .287, is tied with Walker in home runs at 17, and then also leads in OBP at .353, and in total hits at 91. Finally, Walker also leads in RBI at 53. This offense has been great, but they get a big challenge against Gavin Stone on the mound for the Dodgers with how well he has been playing this season.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers were the team with the biggest expectations heading into this season and are living up to them. They have a 52-33 record so far and have been good, but were expected to be even better than they have been. Their offense is a top-three unit, while their pitching is a top-five unit in the MLB. On offense, there are stars with Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Teoscar Hernandez, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, and Max Muncy. Their pitching is then led by Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Gavin Stone on the mound.

The Dodgers are starting Gavin Stone on the mound where he has a 9-2 record, a 2.73 ERA, and a 1.12 WHIP. Through 89 innings, Stone has allowed 27 runs on 75 hits with 25 walks and 70 strikeouts. The Dodgers are 12-3 in the 15 games that he has started this season. Stone has played well on the mound and there is an argument he has been the Dodgers's ace this season. This will be a huge challenge against the Diamondbacks and how well their bats have been playing this season.

The Dodgers have the most talent on offense in the MLB, and they are sitting with a .256 batting average, which is fifth in the MLB. This is after they finished with a .257 batting average last year. Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, despite his injury, lead the way in the important batting categories. Ohtani leads in batting average at .316, in home runs at 26, in RBI at 62, and in total hits at 102. Finally, Betts leads in OBP at .405 despite his injury. The Dodgers have a favorable matchup in this game against Nelson for the Diamondbacks. This offense has so much talent and can match up with anyone.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks have been playing much better recently, but the Dodgers are the better team. The key in this matchup is pitching with Stone for the Dodgers and Nelson for the Diamondbacks. Stone has a massive advantage there, while the Dodgers also have a slight advantage behind the plate against the Diamondbacks. Expect the Dodgers to win and cover at home in this matchup.

Final Diamondbacks-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5 (+104)