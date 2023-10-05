The Arizona Diamondbacks are proving to be a team that's hard to kill in the 2023 MLB playoffs. Although they trailed the Milwaukee Brewers early in both games of their National League Wild Card Series, the Diamondbacks found ways to take the lead and win Games 1 and 2 to sweep the Brewers. And by doing so, Arizona just became the second team in the history of the big leagues to pull off a feat last achieved in 2008 by one of their rivals in the NL West division, per Sportsnet Stats.

“Diamondbacks join the 2008 Dodgers as the only teams to sweep a playoff series with 84 wins or fewer in a 162-game MLB regular season.”

The Diamondbacks finished the 2023 regular season with an 84-78 record, barely edging the likes of the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and the Cincinnati Reds for the third and final Wild-Card ticket in the NL. They put themselves in trouble late in the regular season when they lost all of their final four games, including a sweep at the hands of the Houston Astros, but ultimately got their ride to the postseason.

Speaking of the Dodgers, they are what the Diamondbacks will get next in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers won the NL West with a 100-62 record, so they are clearly the favorites to win the upcoming series versus the Diamondbacks. The Dodgers present a bigger threat to Arizona's dreams of advancing further in the playoffs, but the Diamondbacks have serious momentum, considering how they handled their business in a thrilling sweep of the Brewers.