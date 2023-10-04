The Arizona Diamondbacks are on the road to take on the Milwaukee Brewers for the second game of the NL Wild Card series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Diamondbacks-Brewers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Diamondbacks came from behind to win game one of the series. Brandon Pfaadt struggled as the starter, but the Diamondbacks' bullpen came in clutch in the win. They threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings to win the game. Ketel Marte, Corbin Carroll, and Gabriel Moreno all homered in the win. For the Brewers, Corbin Burnes only lasted four innings. He allowed four runs, and all three home runs. Tyrone Taylor homered in the game for the Brewers.

The Diamondbacks will give Zac Gallen the start for the second game of this series. The Brewers will hand the ball to Freddy Peralta.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Brewers Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-194)

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+160)

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Brewers

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN app

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

Zac Gallen has been very good for the Diamondbacks. He pitched over the weekend, but he would have started the first game if he had not. Gallen had a 3.47 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 220 strikeouts in 210 innings pitched this season. He also had 17 total wins on the season. Gallen will need to keep pitching well, and dominating against the Brewers. In two starts against Milwaukee, Gallen has thrown 14 innings, struck out 15, allowed just six hits, and one earned run. This gives him an ERA of 0.64, and an oBA of .133. Gallen has been dominating the Brewers this season, and there is no reason for this game to be any different. If Gallen continues to overpower Milwaukee, the Diamondbacks will cover the spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

Peralta has been one of the better pitchers on the Brewers, and you could make the argument that he should have started game one of this series. He finished the season with a 3.86 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, and 210 strikeouts in 165 2/3 innings pitched. Peralta ended the season with a rough start with nine straight good starts, and one bad. His last start of the season was rough, but that should not deter anybody. In his last 10 starts, Peralta had a 2.69 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed just 38 hits, struck out 79, and he has walked just one batter in his last five starts. Peralta has been very good, and the playoffs should amplify that. If he can continue to pitch well, the Brewers will even up this series.

Peralta was even better at home this season. He made 16 starts, had a 3.44 ERA, allowed opponents to hit just .182 off him, and he struck out 127 batters in 89 innings pitched. Opponents have a very hard time hitting off Peralta in Milwaukee, and that should not change in this game. If Peralta continues to pitch well in this game, the Brewers will cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick

This pitching matchup is going to make for a very close game. The under should hit in this game, but it is going to be tough for the Brewers to win by at least two. With how Gallen has pitched against the Brewers, I expect him to keep this game close. I will take the Diamondbacks to cover the spread.

Final Diamondbacks-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-194), Under 7.5 (-115)