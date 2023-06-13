Outfielder Corbin Carroll is one of the major reasons why the Arizona Diamondbacks are on a roll in the first half of the 2023 MLB regular season. The Diamondbacks certainly feel that they have made the right investment in the youngster when they signed him to a massive $111 million extension contract prior to the 2023 campaign.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo even thinks that the contract is already looking like a bargain with the way Corbin Carroll has been carrying himself on and off the field.

“I'm telling you, he is as humble and as hard-working and as grateful as anyone I've ever met,” Lovullo said when he spoke to reporters recently about Corbin Carroll's contract extension (h/t Jesse Friedman of PHNX Sports).

Corbin Carroll, who is playing in only his second season in the big leagues, is currently leading the Diamondbacks with a .308 batting average. He also paces the team in home runs (13), hits (68), and OPS (.968). Arizona is enjoying what is turning out to be an incredible month for Carroll. So far this June, Carroll is hitting .395 with four home runs and 11 RBI. In the Diamondbacks' recent three-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers on the road, Carroll went 6-for-14 with a pair of home runs and five RBI with zero strikeouts.

Caroll is definitely in the running for the National League Rookie of the Year honor and his candidacy for that award should only get stronger if manages to sustain the form he is in right now.

Carroll was taken by the Diamondbacks in the first round (16th overall) of the draft in 2019.