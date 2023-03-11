Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are locking up rookie Corbin Carroll on a massive contract extension. The two sides have agreed to a contract worth at least $111 million over eight years, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The contract keeps Corbin Carroll under the Diamondbacks’ control through at least the 2030 season. Carroll’s deal includes a team option worth $23 million for the 2031 season, according to MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert.

It’s a historic contract for Carroll, who has only played in 32 career major-league games. No player who has less than 100 days of MLB service time has ever signed a larger deal than the one Carroll has agreed to with the Diamondbacks.

There are also escalators in the deal from 2029-31. The deal allows the D-backs to buy out Carroll's arbitration years plus two and possibly three free agent years while also allowing Carroll to hit the free agent market at 31 years of age at the latest. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) March 11, 2023

Had Carroll not signed the extension, he would’ve been set to hit free agency following the 2028 season. If Carroll meets expectations, his contract could become a very team-friendly deal for the Diamondbacks toward the end of the decade.

Carroll’s contract includes a $13.875 million average annual value before the 2031 team option.

In 32 games last season, Carroll hit .260/.330/.500. The left fielder had four home runs and nine doubles in 104 at-bats, showcasing glimpses of potential superstardom.

Carroll enters the 2023 season as the No. 2 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com’s rankings. Only Baltimore Orioles infielder Gunnar Henderson ranks ahead of Caroll.

The Diamondbacks outfielder is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2023 NL Rookie of the Year award.

Carroll is only 22 years old. In 93 minor-league games last season, he hit 24 home runs with a 1.306 OPS.

The Diamondback last made the playoffs in the 2017 season. With a 74-88 record in 2022, Arizona had a 22-win improvement from the previous year.