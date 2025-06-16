The Chicago Cubs are finally back in playoff contention. They have won just one postseason series since their 2016 World Series title and have not been spending in free agency. But last winter, they traded for Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, signaling a desire to be competitive. With the MLB trade deadline approaching, the Cubs will be buyers, and the struggling Diamondbacks could be sellers. If that is the case, ESPN's Buster Olney says they could be perfect trade partners.

“Pitching is needed, with Justin Steele out for the season. The talented-but-young Ben Brown has an ERA over 6.00, and Colin Rea has been inconsistent,” Olney reported. “The Diamondbacks' [Merrill] Kelly or [Zac] Gallen might be a perfect fit, while the Orioles' Zach Eflin would be an upgrade.”

While the Diamondbacks did string together five wins this past week, they still have a long way to go to compete in the National League. And with Corbin Burnes recovering from Tommy John surgery, this season could get off the rails fast. Both Merrill Kelly and Zac Gallen will be free agents at the end of the year, which makes them prime trade candidates.

Article Continues Below

Olney also mentions the best option for the Cubs if the Diamondbacks get hot and hold onto their pieces. Even a massive winning streak wouldn't be enough for the Orioles to jump back into AL Wild Card contention. Eflin is a pending free agent and should move before the deadline. While the Diamondbacks pitchers are better, Eflin is a solid option.

The Cubs need to add a pitcher after losing Justin Steele for the year. Matthew Boyd has had a solid season so far, and Shota Imanaga is great. But a true top-end starter could be the difference in a deep run and a quick exit in Chicago.