The San Francisco Giants made the biggest trade of the MLB season so far when they dealt for Rafael Devers. The third baseman-turned-designated hitter had a shattered relationship with the Boston Red Sox after they forced him to change positions. The Giants might not be done wheeling and dealing yet, though. The future of Devers' position is still a little unclear. San Francisco signed Matt Chapman to a six-year deal in the offseason, so third base is likely still off the table. First base is the Giants' biggest hole, but Devers seemed less than thrilled to move to that position during his time with Boston, so he may stick to DHing. Perhaps the Giants could trade for Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks to bring in even more slugging and fill their void at first.

Giants' trade proposal for Josh Naylor

Giants receive: Josh Naylor, LuJames Groover (Diamondbacks No. 10)

Diamondbacks receive: Bryce Eldridge (MLB No. 19)

The National League West is stacked. The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers have 43 wins, the San Diego Padres are stacked with superstar talent, and the Arizona Diamondbacks are only two seasons removed from appearing in the World Series. The Devers trade was a step in the right direction for a Giants team that is 41-31, but it also forced the team into going all in, so San Francisco should continue adding talent to the major league roster.

Inner divisional trades are somewhat rare, but Naylor is one of many Diamondbacks players who could be moved ahead of the trade deadline this year. Arizona has a talented roster, but an even more talented division has forced them out of the playoff picture and into potential seller status.

The Giants need a first baseman, and Naylor might be the best available on the trade market. LaMonte Wade Jr. has been the team's most frequent first baseman this season, but he was recently designated for assignment and then traded to the Los Angeles Angels. Dominic Smith has hit well since signing a deal and taking over at first, but he is a career journeyman, and his .343 batting average through 11 games likely isn't sustainable.

Naylor was an All-Star just last season with the Cleveland Guardians. He smashed 31 homers last year, and he is batting .300 in his first season in Arizona. If Naylor joined Devers on an already talented roster, the Giants could make a legitimate push for the World Series.

Bryce Eldridge is the Giants' top prospect and one of the best prospects in all of baseball, which seems like a steep price to pay. However, in this deal, San Francisco wouldn't have to give up anybody else from their farm system or major league roster. Eldridge is a first baseman in AAA, so his path to the majors would be blocked by Naylor and Devers. This move would signal that the Giants are all in for winning right now.

Would the Diamondbacks trade Josh Naylor?

Naylor and fellow Diamondbacks' corner infielder Eugenio Suarez are two of the best players on the trade market. One or both of them seem likely to be dealt this year, and considering Suarez has already smashed 21 home runs this season, Naylor might be the more likely to go.

The Diamondbacks don't need to undergo a full-blown rebuild, but they'd be smart to retool. Eldridge is close to the majors, so he could take over as the Diamondbacks' long-term first baseman. Eldridge was the 16th overall pick in 2023 out of Madison High School in Virginia.

He is a specimen that stands 6 feet 7 inches tall. Eldridge swings with power and is capable of becoming one of the best long-ball hitters in baseball. Despite his youth, he has quickly worked his way through the Giants' minor league systems. Naylor is a free agent at season's end, so the Diamondbacks would have to strongly consider this deal because it would land his replacement.