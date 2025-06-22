The Major League Baseball trade deadline is one of the most exciting parts of the season. This year, however, the Boston Red Sox did not wait to kick things off, sending Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants. The 28-year-old slugger hit his first home run for Bob Melvin's team on Saturday, helping his new team beat the Red Sox at home.

Devers' two-run shot ended up being the difference in a 3-2 win. However, the home run did more than just give San Francisco their 43rd win of the season. According to MLB's Sarah Langs, Devers is the first player since Hall-of-Famer Rickey Henderson to hit the first home run for his new team against his former team in the same season.

The All-Star played more than 1,000 games with the Red Sox before they sent him away. According to Boston manager Alex Cora, the trade came as a result of the drama surrounding Devers potentially playing at first base. He refused to move from the designated hitter spot, and the Red Sox decided that he was not worth the trouble.

After struggling in the first game between Boston and San Francisco, Devers bounced back on Saturday. The Giants evened up the season series with their win, making Sunday's finale the tiebreaker between the two teams.

While Boston and San Francisco play in different leagues, the series between them has been chippy. Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman was upset with how Giants infielder Wilmer Flores handled the final at-bat of Friday's game. The benches did not fully clear, but coaches needed to hold Chapman back.

That incident took the focus off of Devers. However, the star has been sure to let Cora and Boston know how happy he is with the Giants. Melvin confirmed that Devers is willing to play first base, but said he is not ready yet.

The blockbuster trade does more than relieve the Red Sox of drama. San Francisco added one of the best bats to an already talented lineup under Melvin. Every move that the Giants make at this year's deadline is meant to give them an edge over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Boston, on the other hand, might have revealed their plans with the Devers trade. The Red Sox have standout prospects waiting for their chance to join the team. Moving Devers helps clear the way for them.

For now, though, San Francisco is happy to have Devers. They hope that his home run is a sign of what is to come. If he can replicate other things that Henderson did during his career, the Giants are dangerous.