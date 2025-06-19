The Arizona Diamondbacks announced three roster moves ahead of their game on Thursday afternoon against the Toronto Blue Jays. Catcher Gabriel Moreno was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hand contusion in a move that is retroactive to June 16. In corresponding moves, catcher Aramis Garcia was promoted to the big league club while right-handed pitcher Christian Montes De Oca was transferred to the 60-day IL.

Overall, it has been a challenging season for the Diamondbacks. Losing Moreno certainly will not help matters as Arizona attempts to get back on track.

The 25-year-old catcher has slashed .270/.324/.414 up to this point in the '25 campaign. Moreno has also hit five home runs and eight doubles. A former Gold Glove winner as well, Moreno has been a bright spot for Arizona in 2025 and past seasons.

Moreno's play has been overlooked to an extent given the team's overall mediocre results, though. Arizona entered the season with high expectations but the team has failed to meet those lofty aspirations up to this point in the '25 campaign.

Diamondbacks trade rumors have started to swirl amid the team's underperformance. Arizona is set to enter Thursday's game with a 36-37 record. The Diamondbacks could still make a run at a postseason spot, but they will likely have to settle for a Wild Card position.

As of this story's writing, Arizona trails the first place Los Angeles Dodgers by nine games in the National League West. The D'Backs are in fourth place in the division, trailing the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres as well. Even if they begin playing well, Arizona happens to compete in the best division in the sport.

The Diamondbacks and Blue Jays will go head-to-head on Thursday afternoon at 3:07 PM EST. Arizona will look to get the job done on the road against a 40-33 Blue Jays ball club.