The Arizona Diamondbacks stumbled out of the gate this season as the team is mired in fourth place in the highly competitive NL West. Arizona’s disappointing campaign has contending clubs salivating at the thought of stripping the team for parts, with Eugenio Suarez, Josh Naylor and Zac Gallen receiving the most interest. But despite the team’s poor start, the Diamondbacks aren’t interested in becoming sellers at the trade deadline.

Arizona likely won’t become buyers either, barring a remarkable turnaround. But the team did make a move Thursday, adding a pitcher with the potential to help its beleaguered bullpen.

The Diamondbacks signed Trevor Richards to a minor league contract, per MLB Trade Rumors. The right-handed reliever was assigned to Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate in Reno.

The Diamondbacks hope Trevor Richards’ struggles are behind him

Richards is no sure bet to have his contract selected by the Diamondbacks, as the eighth-year veteran has struggled at the major league level over the last three seasons.

Article Continues Below

Arizona is the third team to sign Richards to a minor league deal in 2025. He pitched in Triple-A for the Chicago Cubs but was released before making a big league appearance with the club. He then landed with the Kansas City Royals’ Triple-A affiliate and performed well, earning a call up. But after posting a 12.00 ERA and 3.000 WHIP in three appearances for the Royals, Richards was designated for assignment.

Now the Diamondbacks will take a chance on the once dependable reliever. Arizona’s bullpen is in bad shape after suffering a number of key injuries. AJ Puk landed on the 60-day IL in April and the team recently lost Justin Martinez to season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The rotation also suffered a massive loss when Corbin Burns was ruled out for the season. Like Martinez, the veteran ace will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Despite the injury setbacks, Arizona has won 10 of the last 16 games, sweeping the Mariners and winning their series against San Diego. The Diamondbacks got an incredible walk-off win against the Padres, storming back after being down 7-3 in the ninth inning. The wild comeback gave the team its fifth straight win as they pulled to within 5.5 games of the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers.

But since then, Arizona has dropped three of four games, losing the momentum it seemed to be building. Making matters worse, the Dodgers are heating up. LA has won five straight games and eight of the last 10. The Diamondbacks are now 8.5 games behind Los Angeles in the NL West.