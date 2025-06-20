The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin a series with the Colorado Rockies on Friday evening, but their star player remains out of the lineup.

Corbin Carroll rested on Thursday after suffering a hand injury on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. While he wanted to play in the series opener in Denver, Torey Lovullo explained why he decided to give Carroll one more day off.

“At this point in time… [Corbin Carroll] is not in the lineup.” Torey Lovullo plans to give his star outfielder another night off, due to a bruised hand.@Dbacks | #Dbacks

Carroll has a bruised hand, but as Lovullo said, it appears he dodged a serious injury. The Diamondbacks' skipper made it clear they want to get him back in the starting lineup sooner rather than later. Since the HBP caught more muscle than bone, Carroll should be just fine with some more rest. Hand injuries are obviously tricky.

The 24-year-old is having a nice campaign for Arizona. He's hitting .255 with 20 home runs and 44 RBIs while also swiping 10 stolen bases. Carroll is only five homers off his career-best of 25 and we're not even at the All-Star break. He's showcasing serious power from the left side.

Despite Carroll's contributions, the Diamondbacks are struggling, much in part due to their poor pitching staff. Arizona has a 4.80 ERA and just lost its ace, Corbin Burnes, to Tommy John surgery.

Nevertheless, the Diamondbacks aren't panicking as Zac Gallen recently alluded to because, after all, they've been under .500 in the dog days of the season before turning things around. Lovullo's squad hit .500 on Thursday, beating the Blue Jays in the rubber match on Thursday without Carroll in the lineup.

There's no doubt they're a better team with Carroll on the diamond, and hopefully, he'll be available at some point throughout the weekend in Colorado. Arizona is smart to play it safe with their franchise cornerstone because they will need him healthy if a playoff run is going to become a reality later this year.