The Chicago Cubs were 44-28 before Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cubs have held a sizable lead in the National League Central division for most of the season after a hot start to the season.

With the trade deadline looming, Chicago is under pressure to make significant upgrades as they look to contend. The Arizona Diamondbacks have come up as the premier trade partner for the Cubs. The latest rumors say that they have interest in bringing in Zac Gallen to anchor their starting rotation.

Arizona's trade deadline plans are still unknown, but the team has been near the bottom of the NL West for most of the season. Multiple Diamondbacks have been put into hypothetical trades, especially Josh Naylor.

The front office is still deciding whether or not to move on from their expiring contracts or add pieces to try and contend. The Cubs, for one, hope they choose to focus on the future. Their starting rotation is the one real weakness on the roster. Losing Justin Steele to a season-ending injury hurts, but Shota Imanaga is close to his return from Chicago's injured list. Adding Gallen would give them another capable starter.

The trade targets for the Cubs are easy to identify. However, Gallen is on an expiring deal, making his value tough to gauge.

If Chicago were to trade for the 29-year-old, he would come in as a half-season rental. However, if the Cubs go on a deep postseason run, they could sign him to a long-term contract this winter. Chicago has the expendable players to offer the Diamondbacks an attractive package, featuring two players that could help them both now and later.

We came up with a hypothetical deal for both sides.

Diamondbacks receive: C Miguel Amaya, 1B/OF/3B Jonathan Long

Cubs receive: SP Zac Gallen

Why should the Cubs make this deal?

The Cubs' offense is among the best in Major League Baseball. Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker give Chicago two legitimate MVP candidates. Those two, along with Seiya Suzuki, are one of the most feared string of hitters the league has to offer.

While their offense has been great, their pitching leaves a lot to be desired. Steele's injury forced Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon to step up. Imanaga's issues has robbed Chicago of one of the best pitchers in the league this season. Without him, the Cubs' ERA skyrockets.

Gallen's numbers aren't attractive, but he is capable of turning things around in a big way. He won at least 12 games in each of the last three seasons, earning All-Star honors in 2023.

A change of scenery could be all Gallen needs to recapture his dominant form. If a transition to Wrigley Field unlocks his potential, he gives Craig Counsell two capable pitchers he can start in Game 1 of a playoff series. At this point in the season, every move Chicago makes is made with a championship in mind.

Miguel Amaya made waves when he joined the Cubs in 2023. His numbers have slowly improved in each year since, but he still sits behind Carson Kelly on Counsell's depth chart. Long, on the other hand, is still in Triple-A Iowa, batting .323 in 64 games.

Kelly is playing too well this season for Amaya to get consistent plate appearances. At this point, he and Chicago's prospects mean more to the Cubs as trade chips as contributors in the major leagues.

Why should the Diamondbacks make this deal?

The Diamondbacks' rotation was elite heading into the season. However, a season-ending injury for Corbin Burnes robbed Arizona of their offseason addition. The inconsistency on the mound has severely held them back all season long.

Gallen's performance this season has underwhelmed. After serving as the Diamondbacks' ace over the last two seasons, the seven-year pro has an ERA of 5.19 to go with a 4-8 record before his next start on Friday.

His play this season and his expiring contract makes him an interesting player to watch over the next month. If the Cubs win big this postseason, they could convince him to stay at a number that works. However, Chicago has enough on their plate with Pete Crow-Armstrong's extension talks.

Amaya probably won't start behind the plate, but he and Gabriel Moreno could split duties at catcher and DH. Long, on the other hand, could see time in the outfield in the second half of the season.

The Diamondbacks made it to the World Series in 2023. This year, Arizona has struggled mightily in a much-improved division. The decision on whether or not to trade Gallen comes down to what their long-term plans are.

Bringing in Amaya and Long gives them options moving forward. Gallen's contract makes him a player to watch for every contender that needs another starter this season.