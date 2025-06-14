The Arizona Diamondbacks were hoping to bounce back this season after a disappointing 2024 campaign. Arizona failed to make the playoffs last season after reaching the World Series in 2023. This year the team has struggled to find its footing in the highly competitive NL West. And even though there’s plenty of season left, the Diamondbacks are expected to be sellers at the trade deadline.

Despite the grim outlook in Arizona this year, Corbin Carroll continues to shine. The All-Star outfielder went deep on Friday night against the division rival San Diego Padres. His 20th home run of the season gave the Diamondbacks a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, per MLB on X.

Corbin Carroll's 20th home run of the season! (MLB x @Chevrolet) pic.twitter.com/4rRUfbGNMT — MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2025 Expand Tweet

Leading off the fifth, Carroll slapped a 93 mph four-seamer from Stephen Kolek over the left field wall for an opposite field homer. With the solo shot, Carroll joined the 20-home run club in 2025. He’s now hit at least 20 homers in each of his three full seasons in the majors.

Corbin Carroll does damage for Diamondbacks in divisional showdown

The Diamondbacks’ leadoff hitter is slashing .260/.338/.582 with 20 home runs, 44 RBI, 54 runs, 10 stolen bases and an MLB-leading eight triples. He entered Friday’s game with a 151 OPS+ and 2.7 bWAR in 67 games this season.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2023, when he won Rookie of the Year honors, Carroll has established himself as a threat both at the plate and on the basepaths. He stole 54 bags in his debut season and followed that up with 35 swipes last year.

Despite Carroll’s efforts, as well as strong campaigns from Ketel Marte, Eugenio Suarez and Josh Naylor, the team is just 34-34 on the season. Arizona is 6.5 games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers. However, they’re also trailing the Padres and the San Francisco Giants in the division.

Making matters worse, the pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries. The Diamondbacks lost ace Corbin Burnes to season-ending Tommy John surgery earlier in June. The Cy Young winner had looked strong in 11 starts after joining the team over the offseason and helping Arizona lead the league in Corbins.

Promising closer Justin Martinez is also done for the year after injuring his UCL ligament. He joins fellow Arizona reliever A.J. Puk and starter Jordan Montgomeery on the injured list.

Banged up and struggling, contending teams are preparing to strip the Diamondbacks for parts at the deadline. Suarez and Naylor are drawing interest from clubs seeking pop from a corner infield position.

The Texas Rangers could find themselves in a similar position as the curse of the 2023 World Series continues.