The Toronto Blue Jays ended their recent skid in thrilling fashion, and it was Addison Barger’s walk-off home run that slammed the door shut on the Arizona Diamondbacks in their clash tonight. After a stretch of inconsistent play and tough injury setbacks in the outfield, Toronto leaned on the top of its lineup—and it delivered.Article Continues Below
With the AL East race tightening, Toronto needed a win—and delivered in dramatic fashion. Bo Bichette tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot, igniting the Rogers Centre crowd. Just five pitches later, Barger launched a 408-foot homer to right field, sealing a 5-4 victory and the Blue Jays’ second straight walk-off win. The team shared the moment on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter) capturing what could be a turning point for a squad now sitting at 39-33, half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place and still chasing the New York Yankees atop the division.
BARGER SAYS BALLGAME 😤 #WALKOFF pic.twitter.com/tZ6uf214sr
— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 18, 2025
Bichette and Barger, hitting first and second in the order, powered a comeback that erased a one-run deficit and capped a night that also featured a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
In addition to the dramatic win, this game spotlighted the club’s depth. Despite losing two center fielders to injuries, Toronto kept pressure on an Arizona club that has now fallen to .500. Barger’s blast was his second walk-off of the year, further proving his knack for coming through in big moments.
Through June 17th, Barger is batting .264 with 8 home runs and a .819 OPS. Primarily at third base but filling in the outfield as needed, he’s quickly becoming a key figure in Toronto’s push to turn their season around.
The Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays battle gave fans everything—momentum swings, late-inning drama, and another clutch finish. If this team continues to click at the top of the order, the Blue Jays are more than capable of making the postseason.