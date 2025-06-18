The Toronto Blue Jays ended their recent skid in thrilling fashion, and it was Addison Barger’s walk-off home run that slammed the door shut on the Arizona Diamondbacks in their clash tonight. After a stretch of inconsistent play and tough injury setbacks in the outfield, Toronto leaned on the top of its lineup—and it delivered.

With the AL East race tightening, Toronto needed a win—and delivered in dramatic fashion. Bo Bichette tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a solo shot, igniting the Rogers Centre crowd. Just five pitches later, Barger launched a 408-foot homer to right field, sealing a 5-4 victory and the Blue Jays’ second straight walk-off win. The team shared the moment on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter) capturing what could be a turning point for a squad now sitting at 39-33, half a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for second place and still chasing the New York Yankees atop the division.