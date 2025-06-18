“BARGER SAYS BALLGAME tough😤 #WALKOFF”

Bichette and Barger, hitting first and second in the order, powered a comeback that erased a one-run deficit and capped a night that also featured a three-hit, three-RBI performance from Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In addition to the dramatic win, this game spotlighted the club’s depth. Despite losing two center fielders to injuries, Toronto kept pressure on an Arizona club that has now fallen to .500. Barger’s blast was his second walk-off of the year, further proving his knack for coming through in big moments.

Through June 17th, Barger is batting .264 with 8 home runs and a .819 OPS. Primarily at third base but filling in the outfield as needed, he’s quickly becoming a key figure in Toronto’s push to turn their season around.

The Diamondbacks vs. Blue Jays battle gave fans everything—momentum swings, late-inning drama, and another clutch finish. If this team continues to click at the top of the order, the Blue Jays are more than capable of making the postseason.