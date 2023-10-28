The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to bounce back from a disheartening Game 1 finish as they face the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the MLB World Series in Arlington. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 2 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Rangers rallied to beat the Diamondbacks 6-5 in Game 1. Early on, the Rangers got the lead in the first inning when Evan Carter doubled to right-center field to make it 1-0. Adolis Garcia singled to left-center field to make it 2-0. However, the Diamondbacks fought back in the third inning when Corbin Carroll tripled to center field to drive in two runs to tie the game. Ketel Marte reached on a fielder's choice to make it 3-2.

It was a 3-3 game in the fourth inning when Tommy Pham blasted a solo shot to left-center field to give the Diamondbacks the 4-3 lead. Later, Marte doubled to center to tack on a run to make it 5-3.

It was 5-3 in the ninth inning when closer Paul Sewald faced off with Corey Seager with a runner on base. Ultimately, Seager careened a two-run bomb to right field to tie the game and send it into extra innings. The Diamondbacks and Rangers played a scoreless 10th inning, and Arizona could not score in the 11th.

There was one out in the 11th inning when the Diamondbacks opted to bring in Miguel Castro to face Garcia in a pivotal situation. After getting behind in a 3-1 count, Castro left one over the plate, which Garcia lifted into right field for a walk-off home run to give the Rangers the 1-0 series lead.

Merrill Kelly will get the start for Game 2 and comes in with a 2-1 record with a 2.65 ERA and 19 strikeouts. Recently, he went five innings while allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out eight and walking three in an NLCS game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Kelly has allowed one earned run or less in two of three starts. Meanwhile, Montgomery gets the start for the Rangers and comes in with a 3-0 record and a 2.16 ERA. Montgomery tossed 2 1/3 shutout innings in relief of Max Scherzer in the Game 7 win against the Houston Astros.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Rangers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

World Series Odds: Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 2 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-162)

Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+134)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks experienced a stunner. Now, they must recover fast. Hitting was not an issue. Ultimately, five runs gets it done on most nights. Carroll, Marte, and Pham must continue to contribute. Additionally, the Diamondbacks need Christian Walker. He went 0 for 4 with a walk and three strikeouts on Friday. Likewise, Gabriel Moreno went 0 for 5 with three strikeouts. The Rangers need both men to connect off Montgomery's pitches. Also, they need a better performance from the bullpen.

The Diamondbacks were two outs away from a win. Sadly, it did not happen. Sewald walked the leadoff hitter. Unfortunately, leadoff walks will kill you. The bullpen walked six hitters through 5 1/3 inning. Ultimately, that is way too many free bases against a loaded lineup. The Diamondbacks must adjust and attack. Furthermore, walking Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim twice is not a recipe for success.

Kelly must pitch well. Hence, he must locate his pitches and avoid making mistakes down the middle. Kelly must figure out how to pitch to Marcus Semien at the top of the lineup. Then, he must overcome Seager and Garcia. Zac Gallen walked four hitters last night. Therefore, Kelly must avoid repeating those issues.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if Walker and Moreno contribute. Then, they cover the odds if the pitching staff can cut the walks down in half.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

The Rangers got the job done dramatically. Regardless, they still left 12 runners on base. The Diamondbacks gave them multiple chances to score early. Eventually, they capitalized.

Seager and Garcia are the new bash brothers. Significantly, Seager hit the game-tying bomb while Garcia went 3 for 4 with a home run and a stolen base. Garcia now has 22 RBIs, which is currently the most in postseason history. Additionally, he has homered in five straight playoff games, which is the second most in postseason history.

Montgomery will have to pitch on three days' rest. Ultimately, he hopes to have a quality outing against a lineup that can do damage. The bullpen did not allow a run on Friday. Thus, they hope to replicate that effort in Game 2.

The Rangers will cover the spread if the hitters drive more runners home. Then, Montgomery must give at least five innings while allowing two or fewer earned runs.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 2 Prediction & Pick

The Rangers have all the momentum now. This time, they will not need extra innings to win. Rangers cover the spread and take a commanding 2-0 series lead.

Final Diamondbacks-Rangers Game 2 Prediction & Pick: Texas Rangers: -1.5 (+134)