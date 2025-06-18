The Arizona Diamondbacks are certainly feeling the wrath of the National League West, which happens to be the home of a new superstar.

The San Francisco Giants traded for Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to officially begin the MLB trade season. This trade was not the first trade, but the first one to involve a major player. It seems the NL West has become a home to former AL East players, and especially former Red Sox players.

Even though it didn't happen immediately, Nomar Garciaparra is one of the first former Red Sox to play for an NL West team, as he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2006 after his eight-year stint in Boston. He played with the Chicago Cubs for one year in between. Roughly 15 years later, the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts to the Dodgers in a very questionable return package. On Sunday, after sweeping the New York Yankees, Boston traded another star player as Devers was sent to the Giants for a package that, as of now, seems underwhelming.

Two more former Boston players, who have shown stardom in the league, are in the NL West as well. Xander Bogaerts plays for the San Diego Padres but has had a difficult tenure in America's Finest City. Eduardo Rodriguez played for the Red Sox and now plays for the Arizona Diamondbacks, managed by Torey Lovullo.

On Tuesday, after the Diamondbacks' loss to the Toronto Blue Jays, Lovullo was asked about the Devers trade.

“Every good Boston Red Sox player that I remember being around is now in the NL West,” Lovullo said two days after the most shocking addition to this newfound club.

Bogaerts also commented on the Devers trade as well, after the loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“I ain’t a pitcher, so I don’t have to deal with it,” Bogaerts said. “But man, that’s a bat. That’s a powerful bat.”