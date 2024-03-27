Jordan Montgomery has signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.
“Left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery and the Arizona Diamondbacks are in agreement on a free agent deal, pending physical, a source tells ESPN,” Passan reported.
The Southpaw was 10-11 with a 3.2o ERA between the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023. However, it was Montgomery's heroics in the postseason that earned him this payday. The lefty pitcher went 3-0 in the playoffs with a 2.90 ERA. He was the clear number two guy in the Rangers rotation, and was a key piece in their World Series.
The offseason has arrived, and Jordan Montgomery is one of the first big names in the free agent market to make a decision. Montgomery had been a mainstay in the Yankees' rotation, known for his consistency and ability to deliver in pressure situations for most of his career. Yet, as the whispers of new contracts circulated through the baseball world, Montgomery faced a decision that would change his career trajectory, and certainly affect his fans who adore him.
During his time in New York, the Yankees had been more than just a team for Montgomery; they represented a dream fulfilled and a journey of perseverance. The city had embraced him since his debut, and the pinstripes had become a second skin. However, the surprising trade made for Harrison Bader proved to be a disappointing decision. Montgomery was traded again and ended up winning a World Series while the Yankees failed to even make the playoffs.
Montgomery's signing is a major pickup for the Diamondbacks. He's one of baseball's most reliable and consistent starting pitchers. He may not be a big strikeout guy, or a workhorse who will go eight innings, but it's rare to see a poor performance from Montgomery. He's an instant plug in to any MLB rotation, and the Diamondbacks should be thrilled to have him. Now a World Series champion, Montgomery's experience and of course, lefty arm in the rotation could help Arizona make a championship push themselves.
For Montgomery, the new chapter brought by the Rangers trade had challenges and opportunities. He faced the task of earning the trust and adoration of a new fanbase, of proving that he could be the anchor of a pitching staff in a different shade of blue. The pressure was different, but the desire for success remained unwavering. Now, he'll do it all over again with the Diamondbacks. Arizona fans should be thrilled to have Jordan Montgomery on their squad. The now World Series champ is an instant upgrade to the rotation, and a fantastic, consistent weapon to have pitching throughout a season.