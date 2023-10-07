The Arizona Diamondbacks are through to the NLDS for the first time since 2017 and will face their divisional rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers. In Game 1 on Saturday, Torey Lovullo announced he will send veteran Merrill Kelly to the hill, who didn't pitch in the Wild Card Series.

The Dodgers have been a living nightmare for the right-hander, though. He's compiled a 5.49 ERA to go along with an 0-11 record in his career. Nevertheless, Kelly remains confident he can give his ball club the best chance to win in the series opener.

Via Bill Shaikin:

“For whatever reason there are certain players and certain teams throughout your career and your life in baseball who you kind of run into who just seem to have your number. Unfortunately throughout my career, this seems to be the team for me. But, I'm as confident as ever,” said Merrill Kelly.

“I think if I start to think about my previous games and how they've gone and how bad my numbers are against these guys, I think I lose before I even step up on the mound. I've said that before. I have ultimate confidence every time I face the Dodgers even though it doesn't work out the way I think it's going to or the way I hope it does,” Kelly added.

Certainly the right mindset from Merrill Kelly, who had a phenomenal year. The 34-year-old went 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA in 30 starts, striking out 187 hitters in 177.2 innings. Alongside Zac Gallen, the D-Backs had a fantastic 1-2 punch at the top end of their rotation.

This Los Angeles lineup is hitting .318 against Kelly. Not exactly a good sign for him, but it's the playoffs. Who knows what could happen. Kelly is definitely heading in believing he'll finally find some success versus the Dodgers.