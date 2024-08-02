Good teams do not let a red-hot stretch distract them from a glaring issue. Despite winning seven of their last eight games, the Arizona Diamondbacks (58-51) are making a significant change in their bullpen. Manager Torey Lovullo is relieving Paul Sewald from closer duties, according to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro.

The veteran right-hander has had a roller-coaster 2024 campaign. He began the season on the injured list after suffering an oblique strain, was nearly unhittable in May and June and then absolutely combusted in July. Sewald's formerly sterling 1.23 ERA ballooned to 4.39 after he blew four saves and allowed 12 earned runs last month.

Lovullo is not trusting him to just bounce back in August, like many fans may have anticipated, at least not in the ninth inning. It is not yet known who will replace him, but Sewald will presumably have a chance to win back the job.

Kevin Ginkel struggled as the closer earlier in the year but has been on point lately, making him a potential candidate to handle the final frame for a while. The newly acquired A.J. Puk also has experience in the position and has not been charged with an earned run since June 17. Fellow trade deadline acquisition Dylan Floro could garner consideration as well.

So, Lovullo seemingly has enough arms at his disposal to go with a closer by committee approach for the immediate future. Eventually, though, someone will have to lock down the role in order for the Diamondbacks to feel comfortable during the last stretch of their postseason push. They currently have a half-game lead over the scrappy New York Mets for the third National League Wild Card slot, which means management cannot afford to be content.

Diamondbacks will still depend on Paul Sewald, regardless of his job

Moving Paul Sewald down the pitching pecking order is a preventative measure intended to keep the Snakes in favorable standing. The fact that they are only five games out of first place in the NL West is probably further incentive to promptly address what has been an undeniable weakness of late. But the decision is nevertheless difficult for all involved.

Sewald was surprisingly acquired via trade from the Seattle Mariners last year and ultimately proved to be an invaluable part of Arizona's NL Pennant run. Unfortunately, a disastrous World Series showing against the Texas Rangers, which included a brutal blown save in Game 1, overshadowed an otherwise stellar body of work in the playoffs.

A rough stretch is again befalling the 34-year-old. If not for his late misstep last Sunday, the Diamondbacks would be riding an eight-game winning streak entering their road series versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. Sewald cannot dwell on that, however. Lovullo and this entire club is still counting on him to deliver when called upon.

And who knows, this might just be the bucket of ice cold water he needs to rediscover his ninth-inning mojo.