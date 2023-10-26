The Arizona Diamondbacks were obviously elated to clinch their first National League Pennant since 2001, but they also took great pride in “ending the career” of one of their most outspoken doubters- Chris “Mad Dog” Russo. The legendary sports radio and television personality infamously promised he would retire if the Snakes defeated the supremely talented Philadelphia Phillies in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. They won, and he instantly reneged.

Russo kept fans in suspense Wednesday morning, first declaring that his vow only referred to radio, the platform on which he made the bold proclamation ahead of Game 6. But even that claim turned out to be a rouse, seemingly designed to drum up speculation heading into his late afternoon SiriusXM show. He appeared after the opening minutes of Mad Dog Unleashed, solidifying the complete withdrawal of his public promise.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo, who admitted that he reveled in being the one to send the industry icon into the sunset, is holding Russo to the bet. “A deal is a deal,” he said, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. “You can’t back out of that one.”

Lovullo has repeatedly expressed his affection for Mad Dog and even calls him a friend. Making strong statements, however, usually demands strong consequences. Russo's credibility has undeniably decreased for many people, including perhaps the Arizona skipper himself. Instead of hanging up his headset, he plans to wear a D-backs bikini while walking down Manhattan with a sign that reads “I'm a liar and a dope.”

That punishment is not quite enough for Torey Lovullo or the many Diamondbacks fans who will never forget his steadfast dismissal of their World Series hopes. But they will all have to accept the fact that the words, “Aaaaaa…Good afternoon everybody!” will continue to be echoed for the foreseeable future.