With the National League hosting numerous juggernauts, not many expected the Arizona Diamondbacks to make a run to the World Series. But as they prepare to battle the Rangers, Torey Lovullo says those who doubted them are what fuels the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks snuck into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team. They battled their way to the NLCS and overcame a 2-0 defecit to secure their spot in the World Series. At every stop along the way, many predicted Arizona's run would end. While the words being said might be negative, Lovullo says the Diamondbacks have flipped the narrative in their favor, via Anthony Castrovince, Jenifer Langosch and Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.

“We love proving naysayers wrong,” Lovullo said.

At 84-78, the Diamondbacks were tied with the Miami Marlins for least amount of wins among playoff wins. However, Arizona quickly dispatched the NL Central winning Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 before sweeping the NL West winning Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 to reach the NLCS. The Dodgers held a six game lead over the Diamondbacks in the NL West standings.

After going down 2-0 to the Phillies in the NLCS, the Diamondbacks clawed their way back until they eventually trailed 3-2. They need to win two games away at Citizen's Bank Park to keep their season alive and reach the World Series. The Snakes did exactly that, outscoring Philadelphia 9-3 to earn their first World Series berth since 2021.

Now that they've made it, Torey Lovullo isn't looking to leave empty-handed. The Diamondbacks have shocked the MLB world with their run to the World Series. Defeating the Rangers would cement this year's Arizona squad as one of the greatest Cinderella teams in MLB history.