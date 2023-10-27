The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to their ace Zac Gallen in Game 1 of the World Series. Gallen, who has endured his share of ups and downs so far during the postseason, addressed his upcoming Game 1 start against the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

“I said it after the two [NLCS] starts, just a lack of execution, really,” Gallen said, per Paul Casella of MLB.com. “No secret, I feel like I didn't help the guys that much. So I'm looking to try and pull my weight this time around.”

Winning at least one game in Texas would be ideal. Although, Arizona dropped the first two games of the NLCS versus the Philadelphia Phillies on the road, yet still ended up winning the series. Still, they would like to avoid that same initial approach against the Rangers.

Gallen is focused on tying to give the Diamondbacks a strong chance of earning a victory in Game 1.

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen set to start World Series Game 1

Gallen's postseason performance has not been spectacular by any means. He currently owns a 5.24 ERA and 2-2 record across 22.1 innings pitched, per StatMuse.

Control has been problematic for the Diamondbacks star at times. He has struck out just 13 hitters and walked nine. This is the same pitcher who will draw NL Cy Young consideration though, so Arizona will remain confident in him.

The Rangers feature a loaded lineup led by Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia. Texas' offense performed well against the Houston Astros, and they will try to carry that momentum into the 2023 Fall Classic.

One element of the Rangers' lineup that leans in Gallen and the Diamondbacks' favor is that Texas is a very streaky team. They have had difficulty in terms of consistency.

When the Rangers are going right, they are clearly one of MLB's best all-around ball clubs. But when the wheels fall off on occasion, it is a difficult sight to see.

Arizona is surely hopeful that the Rangers' streakiness will come into play in the World Series. Otherwise, they will need Zac Gallen to throw a gem in order to contain Texas' potent offense.