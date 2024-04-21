The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Diamondbacks Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Diamondbacks Giants.
The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants have spent the weekend throwing roundhouse punches at each other. These teams have traded decisive wins in a series where ambitious bettors have been rewarded. If you had the Giants -2.5 runs in the first and third games of this series on Thursday and Saturday, you won and cashed a fat plus-money ticket. If you had Diamondbacks -2.5 on Friday, you cashed easily. Arizona scored 17 runs in a wipeout of San Francisco. This has been a volatile series, so what will happen in the finale of the four-game set on the Giants' home field? It's a fascinating game to study.
Here are the Diamondbacks-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Diamondbacks-Giants Odds
Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+152)
San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-184)
Over: 7.5 (-115)
Under: 7.5 (-105)
How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Giants
TV: MLB (Diamondbacks) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings
Stream: MLB.tv
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. PT
Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks have, on balance, a better offense than they did a year ago. They have a lot of the same players, including 2023 National League Rookie of the Year Corbin Carroll. Their young and talented performers now have an extra year of experience and should be more polished and more ready to excel. They also have Eugenio Suarez, picked up in the offseason to soup up the offense even more. You saw what this offense is capable of on Friday when Arizona battered the Giants for 17 runs. Logan Webb, the staff ace of the Giants, shut down the Diamondbacks on Thursday night, but when the Giants continue to work through their rotation and don't have Webb to bring down the hammer, the D-Backs should be able to score in bunches, grab a win, and split the four-game series on the road in San Francisco. Merrill Kelly is starting for Arizona, the second-best pitcher in the rotation behind Zac Gallen. Kelly should be able to stabilize his team and put Arizona in good position to win. The Diamondbacks were the better team than the Giants a season ago. It is not clear that the Giants have made up ground, though it is admittedly early in the season.
The Diamondbacks are going to be motivated to achieve this split. They did not bring their best to the ballpark on Saturday in a 7-3 loss. They are in a good bounce-back spot here, and it will show on Sunday afternoon.
Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread
The Diamondbacks do have a potent offense, but the Giants have shown they can hit back in this series. They unloaded for seven runs on Saturday and roughed up Arizona staff ace Zac Gallen. The Giants won their game with an ace on the mound on Thursday in the first game of this series, with Logan Webb not allowing a single run to Arizona. San Francisco was then able to beat the D-Backs' ace on Saturday. It's true that San Francisco got shelled on Friday in a game started by major acquisition Blake Snell, but Snell is rusty and sluggish after his delayed start to the season due to prolonged free agent negotiations which set back his timetable. In the games between established pitchers with plenty of rhythm and ample repetitions, the Giants have generally held the upper hand. They can continue that trend with a win on Sunday.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick
This has been a volatile series, so it's a game worth staying away from. There are better plays to make on Sunday.
Final Diamondbacks-Giants Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5