Caleb Williams is a wizard. The Chicago Bears quarterback has orchestrated multiple fourth-quarter comebacks this season. He might be a tad bit inconsistent, but the 2024 first-overall pick makes insane throws at the right time.

One of these absurd throws came in their Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers. In the midst of their comeback bid in the fourth quarter, the Bears faced a 4th and eight from their own 43-yard line. Chicago had no choice but to go for it. It almost became a disaster, as Isaiah McDuffie came screaming from the interior and blitzed Williams.

And yet, Williams was unperturbed. The Bears quarterback rolled to his left, avoided the free rusher, and threw a nasty tight-window pass to Rome Odunze for a first down and then some. It was an insane throw, so much so that Williams' pose is being compared to a Chicago sports legend.

The Bears ended up winning the game 31-27 after a 25-point quarter from the offense. Williams completed only 50% of his passes, but he made the most of his completions, finishing with 361 yards and two touchdowns on the night. The win eliminated the Packers from the playoffs and pushed the Bears into the Divisional Round.

Odunze was later asked after the game where did Williams' 4th down pass to him ranked among the QB's best passes. The Bears wide receiver said that this was his best throw… until he makes another ridiculous circus throw.

“The best throw until he makes the next best throw,” Odunze said, per Ari Meirov. “You could say that every week with this dude. He’s a spectacular talent.”