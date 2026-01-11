Heading into the fourth quarter of Saturday night's NFC Wild Card matchup, the Chicago Bears faced a 21-6 deficit. By the end of their latest clash with another NFC North foe, the Green Bay Packers, the Bears had won 31-27. Chicago defensive tackle Grady Jarrett took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay homage to Hall of Famers Brian Urlacher and Devin Hester.

— Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) January 11, 2026

“My first starting Job in the league was blocking for the best returner in NFL history in Atlanta on kick return.. you thought we would let him down and one the best players to ever play this game in Urlacher?” stated Jarrett on Sunday morning. “Na.. Hell na. Thank you to our big brothers for being there with us. On to the next.”

Thanks in part to the inspiration from Urlacher and Hester, the Bears mounted one of the biggest comebacks in franchise history. Now, an NFC Divisional matchup at Soldier Field awaits the conference's second seed. In head coach Ben Johnson's first year at the helm, the Bears won their division and knocked off the Packers in a big playoff opener. Can one of the NFL's most historic franchises follow the same path to glory that they undertook 40 years ago to their last Super Bowl victory?

Bears look to capture first Super Bowl title in 40 years next month

In 1985, Super Bowl XX was in New Orleans. The Bears rode a dominant defense plus timely offensive play to the NFC title. Then, both sides of the ball dominated the New England Patriots in a 46-10 win that capped off the best season in franchise history. This year's version of the Monsters of the Midway, led by Jarrett and other key veterans, looks to repeat history over the next few weeks.

Hester and Urlacher played for the last Bears team to make the Super Bowl. That squad, led by the aforementioned duo, fell short to the Indianapolis Colts 29-17 in Super Bowl XLI. Their presence helped motivate Jarrett and his teammates to Saturday night's miraculous comeback. Will Chicago's thrilling start to the postseason propel them to yet another season-ending trip to New Orleans?