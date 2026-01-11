The Charlotte Hornets are fresh off one of their biggest wins in quite some time. This is an organization that has suffered for 20+ years of miserable play, but the team contains a star player capable of making fans show up on his own. LaMelo Ball is one of the best guards in the NBA with his all-around ability; scoring the rock and creating good looks for his teammates.

This season, Ball is averaging 19.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists (7th), 1.2 steals, and only 3.4 turnovers per game, the lowest since 2021-22. His scoring is down this season with the surge of others, but Ball can still light up the arena when needed. Prior to the 55-point onslaught against the Utah Jazz, Ball scored 33 points in the 2-point loss to the Indiana Pacers. He shot 50% from the field and 46.7% from beyond the arc. Against the Jazz, Ball finished with 17 points, five boards, and five assists in 23 minutes.

In those 23 minutes, Ball drained five triples. Courtesy of a Reddit post, Ball has hit the 800-mark on three-pointers. Ball now becomes the fastest player ever to reach the 800 made three-pointers threshold. Ball's teammate, Kon Knueppel, recently became the quickest player ever to make 100 deep balls, according to the same post.

Ball is only a career 36.5% shooter from beyond the arc. That tells you that he would be attempting a ton per game … and he does. Ball attempts 8.4 shots per game for his career and is at 9.0 this season, which has been the minimum since the 2021-22 season. Last season, Ball attempted a career-high 11.2 attempts per contest. The Hornets don't mind their star player letting it fly.

The Hornets travel to Los Angeles to battle the Clippers on Monday night.