One thing Simone Biles will always do is support her husband, even if that means wearing a cheese grater hat.

Biles was in the suite supporting Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens during Wild Card Weekend when they faced the Green Bay Packers. The Bears came out on top, winning 27-31, and since the Packers fans are known for wearing cheesehead hats to games to reference Wisconsin's dairy industry, opposing teams' fans have been wearing grater hats, including the world-renowned gymnast.

In a photo shared to X, Biles is seen donning the cheese grater hat as she hugs Owens.

Simone Biles rocked the cheese-grater hat after husband Jonathan Owens and the Bears shocked the Packers with that epic comeback pic.twitter.com/p4E1AhBnGq — Joshua Sánchez (@jnsanchez) January 11, 2026 Expand Tweet

Prior to the playoff game, Owens praised his wife for supporting him.

“She’s been at every game, which I love my wife for that, man,” Owens told the Chicago Tribune leading into the Packers game. “She’s making big sacrifices.”

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams even wore the cheese grater hat after the game and was literally grating cheese in the stands.

The Packers and Bears are the longest rivals in NFL history spanning their competitive nature against one another for over 100 years. In a post-game interview, Williams was asked did he felt relieved after beating the Packers since their division rivals.

“No. No … It's a fun situation obviously to be in this game and go against our rival … my goal coming into the league is to win ball games and win the big one,” Williams said. “It's elimination. We focus on that.”

Williams praised his team for continuing to push forward.

“We understand that it's 60 minutes of football,” Williams said via Sports Illustrated. “We understand and know who we are. We understand what this means to the city. We understand what this means to the organization. We also understand what this means to us. So you keep going, keep going, keep fighting. And when the clock hits zero, you'll look up and see who wins.”

The Bears will either face the Los Angeles Rams or the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.