The Carolina Panthers almost got it done against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday evening. In what could have been the second win against the Rams this season, Matthew Stafford led a game-winning drive to silence any hope that Carolina had.

The Panthers surprised everyone this season and have proven to be one of the better teams in the league. There is a lot to look forward to for this franchise that drafted first overall a few seasons back.

In the tough loss to the Rams on Saturday, quarterback Bryce Young lost a key weapon on the offensive line. Tackle Ikem Ekwonu went down during a pass-block situation.

#IkemEkwonu LT @Panthers

By video, worry for patella tendon rupture

Carted off and day is done

Surgery on horizon pic.twitter.com/8bbxqKaZgB — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 10, 2026 Expand Tweet

It has now been confirmed that Ekwonu has torn his patellar tendon in his knee and will miss a lot of time, maybe even the start of the 2026-27 season.

The offensive tackle position could be argued to be the most important in the NFL. With how deep the edge rusher position is in this league, it has become obvious that star tackles are needed in order to be successful. Only some quarterbacks and offenses can excel with below-average play from the tackle spot. Josh Nijman is the only other tackle on the depth chart for Carolina. The Panthers may need to look for upgrades at that position for next season.

If Bryce Young can emerge as a true star in this league, then the Panthers are going to become a problem.