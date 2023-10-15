The Arizona Diamondbacks will face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 1 prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks swept the Los Angeles Dodgers 3-0 in the National League Division Series to earn a trip to the NLCS. Now, they will face the defending NLCS champions. It is their first appearance in the NLCS since 2001, the year they won the World Series. Also, it is only their second appearance ever in the NLCS. The Diamondbacks are trying to become the 15th wildcard team to make the World Series. Ironically, they're facing the Phillies, another wildcard team who upset the Atlanta Braves for the second season in a row. A remarkable 2 of 4 NLCS winners have been wildcard teams. Thus, this will be the third time over a five-year stretch.

The Phillies are attempting to make it back to the World Series for the second year in a row. Also, they are attempting to replicate history as the 2009 Phillies made it to the World Series two seasons in a row. But they will face another hot NL West team. Last year, they dispatched the San Diego Padres in five games. They will now hope to do it again against the Diamondbacks.

The Phillies are 5-1 in the playoffs this season. Moreover, they are 4-0 at Citizens Bank Park this postseason. The Phillies are 10-2 at home over the last two years in the playoffs. Coincidentally, their only two home losses in the playoffs came in the World Series against the Houston Astros, who is a representative in the American League Championship Series.

Here are the Diamondbacks-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ALCS Odds: Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 1 Odds

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-156)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 7.5 (-102)

Under: 7.5 (-120)

How To Watch Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Game 1

Time: 8:08 PM ET/5:08 PM PT

TV: MLB Network and TBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks were not supposed to make the playoffs. Additionally, they were not supposed to shock the Milwaukee Brewers and stun the Dodgers. But they are here with a chance to make it to the World Series. Ultimately, they have five great hitters that can change the game with one swing.

Christian Walker is batting .294 with one home run, five RBIs, four runs, and two stolen bases in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Ketel Marte is hitting .318 with two home runs, four RBIs, and four runs and one stolen base in the playoffs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is batting .238 with one home run, four RBIs, and one run in the playoffs. Likewise, Corbin Carroll is red-hot, hitting .412 with two home runs, four RBIs, six runs, and two stolen bases. Gabriel Moreno is batting .250 with three home runs, six RBIs, and three runs.

Zac Gallen will make the Game 1 start and comes in with a record of 2-0 with a 3.18 ERS with eight strikeouts. Recently, he went 5 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs with five hits and four strikeouts in Game 1 against the Dodgers. Gallen will try and have a quality start while getting the game to an inconsistent bullpen.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their bats can drive runners home. Also, they need a great outing from Gallen.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

The Phillies are on fire right now after sweeping the Miami Marlins and upsetting the Braves. Now, their hitters look to stay hot and hit one of the best pitchers in baseball with the hope of making a return trip to the World Series.

Bryce Harper is batting .368 with three home runs, five RBIs, and seven runs and one stolen base. Meanwhile, Trea Turner is red-hot in the playoffs, hitting .500 with two home runs, three RBIs, and five runs. Brandon Marsh is batting .357 with one home run, one RBI, two runs, with one stolen base. Also, Nick Castellanos is hitting .391 with four home runs, five RBIs, six runs, and one stolen base. The Phillies want something out of Kyle Schwarber, who is batting .160 in the playoffs with no home run, one RBI, and one run. Ultimately, he must do more.

Zack Wheeler will make the start and comes in with a record of 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in the playoffs. Recently, he went 6 1/3 innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits with 10 strikeouts in a no-decision against the Braves.

The Phillies will cover the spread if their hitters continue to stay hot. Then, they need Wheeler to dominate like he has throughout these playoffs.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 1 Prediction & Pick

There are two exceptional pitchers on the mound. Therefore, it may be a low-scoring game. Go with the under.

Final Diamondbacks-Phillies Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Over: 7.5 (-102)